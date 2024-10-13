Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,737 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 23,017 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 628.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 338.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.50 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.99 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

