GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $43,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.3% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,302,000 after purchasing an additional 168,345 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,719. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.35.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

