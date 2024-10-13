GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.11.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.63.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

