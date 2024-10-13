Gemini Dollar (GUSD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $388,772.56

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $72.55 million and approximately $388,772.56 worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 72,569,522 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is www.gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @gemini and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is www.gemini.com/cryptopedia/gusd-stablecoin-gemini-dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gemini Dollar has a current supply of 72,900,776.1. The last known price of Gemini Dollar is 0.99956259 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $478,615.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gemini.com/dollar.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

