General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $191.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

