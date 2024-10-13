General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Reduced by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,591 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $117,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 37.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $191.16. 2,983,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,765. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day moving average is $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.14.

View Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.