General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $580,200,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Price Performance
NYSE GE opened at $191.16 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.42 and a 1 year high of $191.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $207.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.
General Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.
