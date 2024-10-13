Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Genfit Price Performance
Shares of GNFTF stock remained flat at $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 588. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32.
About Genfit
