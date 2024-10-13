GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and traded as low as $23.45. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 2,007,818 shares.
GENMAB A/S/S Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38.
About GENMAB A/S/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
