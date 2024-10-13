Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.110-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.11-4.25 EPS.

Shares of ROCK opened at $67.13 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $59.66 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

