Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.110-4.250 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

