Gibson Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVES. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 73,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVES stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $491.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.