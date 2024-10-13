Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDV stock opened at $69.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

