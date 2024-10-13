GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Up 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.35. 919,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,335,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Aegis upgraded GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.77.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $2,663,000. Second Line Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $2,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

