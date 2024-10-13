Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,268,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.65.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $262.63. 1,084,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,017. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $264.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

