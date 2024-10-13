Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 8,008 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $23,212,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 940,745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after buying an additional 903,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $11,719,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,034,000 after buying an additional 442,860 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 126.13%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

