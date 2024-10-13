Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in GSK by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GSK

In related news, major shareholder Plc Gsk bought 2,791,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $22,335,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,775,691 shares in the company, valued at $134,205,528. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised GSK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,244,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,808. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

