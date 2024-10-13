Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX by 27.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 8.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in ORIX by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IX traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $112.17. The stock had a trading volume of 16,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,481. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

