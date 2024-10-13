Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up 1.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 34.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE AMBP remained flat at $3.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,649. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.62. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 114.77% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is presently -333.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

