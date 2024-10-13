Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 254.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,595,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,812,966,000 after buying an additional 259,615 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eaton by 15.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,318,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,108,000 after purchasing an additional 176,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $341.39. 1,162,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,704. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.47.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.