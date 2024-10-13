Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 91,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Dbs Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,836,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $168.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.