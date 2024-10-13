Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 6,030 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.6% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBLU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,986,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,375,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

