Gina Boswell Acquires 6,000 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Stock

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) CEO Gina Boswell acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 641,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 277,500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.