Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBCI. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GBCI opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.80. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.60 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $306.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

In other news, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Annie M. Goodwin sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $250,326.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,859.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20,598.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

