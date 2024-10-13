Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a payout ratio of -1,090.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gladstone Commercial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.50) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

