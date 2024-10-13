Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (GAINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance
Shares of GAINL opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $27.13.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.