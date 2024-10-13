Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance

JETMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 18.78. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.77.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

