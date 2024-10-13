Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
JETMF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 18.78. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.77.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Crossing Airlines Group
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.