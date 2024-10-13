Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and traded as high as $71.57. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 134,423 shares traded.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGT. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

