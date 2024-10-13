Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Position Increased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after buying an additional 937,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 815,034 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 804,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,161.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 500,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 460,928 shares during the period.

QYLD opened at $18.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $18.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

