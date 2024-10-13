Gnosis (GNO) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $445.19 million and $2.35 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $171.91 or 0.00274224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gnosis has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 2,589,588 in circulation. The last known price of Gnosis is 173.19144836 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $2,352,374.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gnosis.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

