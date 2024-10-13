Gode Chain Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $148.51 Million (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Gode Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $5,265.06 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.15 or 0.00253858 BTC.

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain (GODE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gode Chain has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gode Chain is 0.00094453 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $8,061.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://godechain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

