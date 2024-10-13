GogolCoin (GOL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11,439.91

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, GogolCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GogolCoin has a market cap of $11,439.91 and $146.98 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GogolCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

About GogolCoin

GogolCoin’s genesis date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,402,501 tokens. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GogolCoin’s official message board is gogolcoin.io/blog. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io.

Buying and Selling GogolCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GogolCoin (GOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. GogolCoin has a current supply of 295,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GogolCoin is 0.00109984 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $154.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gogolcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GogolCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GogolCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GogolCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

