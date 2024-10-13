Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Position Lowered by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,300 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC makes up about 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,533,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 762.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 136,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 120,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.54 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $15.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.29%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 211.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GSBD

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.