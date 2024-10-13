GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Up 16.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) traded up 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.21. 4,542,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 2,532,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Up 14.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 133,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,000. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd owned about 1.54% of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

