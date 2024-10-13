Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Up 129.2% in September

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the September 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06. Gratomic has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19.
About Gratomic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gratomic
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.