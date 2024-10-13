Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Shares Up 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF – Get Free Report) rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 46,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.
Great Bear Resources Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43.
Great Bear Resources Company Profile
Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
