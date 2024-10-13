Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.
Greenfields Petroleum Stock Down 21.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$651,600.00 and a PE ratio of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.
Greenfields Petroleum Company Profile
Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea.
