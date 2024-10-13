Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Richard Hutton Sells 65,000 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hutton sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,851 ($37.31), for a total transaction of £1,853,150 ($2,425,271.56).

Greggs Stock Down 2.2 %

GRG opened at GBX 2,792 ($36.54) on Friday. Greggs plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,244 ($29.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,250 ($42.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,091.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,921.82. The company has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,083.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Greggs Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,850.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.71) to GBX 3,600 ($47.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

