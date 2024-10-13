Gregory A. Beard Sells 15,259 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 15,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $61,951.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,234.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 40.15% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDIG. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SDIG shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

