Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GFF. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.50.

Get Griffon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFF

Griffon Stock Up 2.3 %

Griffon stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $6,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,260,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,754,045.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,482,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,722,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Griffon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Griffon by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.