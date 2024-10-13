Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) vs. S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Head-To-Head Contrast

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) and Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares S&W Seed and Grown Rogue International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $68.68 million 0.13 $14.41 million ($0.59) -0.36 Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 6.33 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 0 0 N/A Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Grown Rogue International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Grown Rogue International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -36.60% -33.78% -14.01% Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of S&W Seed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats S&W Seed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

