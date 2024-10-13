Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance
NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.