Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share by the bank on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

NYSE:AVAL opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.03 million. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

