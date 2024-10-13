Guardian Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guardian Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 3.7% of Guardian Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 9,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,897,000 after acquiring an additional 748,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 2.3 %

Amgen stock traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,783. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

