Guardian Investment Management Sells 98,959 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,959 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,944.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,666,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,966 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 634,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 577,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 127,610 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

NASDAQ GT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,748,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.69. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.