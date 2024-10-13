Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Haivision Systems Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.42. 10,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.
About Haivision Systems
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haivision Systems
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Haivision Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haivision Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.