Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in September

Haivision Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Haivision Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Haivision Systems stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$3.42. 10,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.51. Haivision Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.11.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.

