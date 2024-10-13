Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $38.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.89.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

HAL stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halliburton by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,090,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,408,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237,784 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 17,317.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $460,462,000 after buying an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Halliburton by 24,954.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,274,105 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,952,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,740 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

