Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hang Lung Group Stock Performance

Hang Lung Group stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769. Hang Lung Group has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83.

Hang Lung Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.1183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

