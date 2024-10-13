Harmony (ONE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.22 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $187.22 million and $6.04 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,413,654,458 coins and its circulating supply is 14,215,054,458 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Harmony has a current supply of 14,413,389,836.762915 with 14,214,789,836.762897 in circulation. The last known price of Harmony is 0.01346413 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 210 active market(s) with $5,825,523.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.harmony.one/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.