Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (HROWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HROWM opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.40. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
