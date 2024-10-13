Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF makes up 4.1% of Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC owned 1.63% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,759,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,162,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $405,910,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $495,000.

SEIM opened at $36.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

